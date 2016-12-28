Top Stories
Wed, 28 December 2016 at 8:10 pm

Kendall Jenner Brings Her Christmas Puppy to Lunch!

Kendall Jenner Brings Her Christmas Puppy to Lunch!

Kendall Jenner makes her way back to her car after grabbing lunch with friends on Wednesday afternoon (December 28) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 21-year-old model looked chic in a beige sweater, high-waisted jeans, and booties as she carried her new favorite accessory – her puppy!

Kendall was gifted with the adorable all-white Italian greyhound puppy by her sister Kylie Jenner for Christmas.

On Christmas morning, Kylie took to Snapchat to share a video of Kendall snuggling her new puppy.

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Kendall Jenner

