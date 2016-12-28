Wed, 28 December 2016 at 3:19 pm
Kris Jenner Donates Gourmet Meals to Skid Row on Christmas
- Kris Jenner surprised the organization Red Eye with 100 gourmet meals for inner-city youth on Christmas Day – TMZ
- Murdered Bridalplasty star’s heartbreaking funeral plans revealed – Radar
- The biggest LGBT moments of 2016 – Just Jared Jr
- Judge orders Justin Bieber to pay up for cancelled meet and greet – DListed
- Check out Josephine Skriver‘s sexy new photo shoot – Hollywood Tuna
- Russian teacher forced to resign for “promoting homosexuality” – Towleroad
- All of these couples went public in 2016 – J-14
