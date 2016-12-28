Miranda Kerr Brings Fiance Evan Spiegel Home to Australia

Miranda Kerr is back in her home country of Australia.

The 33-year-old supermodel was spotted touching down at the airport on Thursday (December 29) in Sydney.

Her fiance Evan Spiegel was with her on the flight (not pictured).

The couple is reportedly in town to attend her brother Matthew‘s wedding to long-term boyfriend James Wright.

The week before, Miranda celebrated the holidays by making a cute gingerbread house, probably with her son Flynn, who is almost 6.

Check out the Instagram photo she shared below!