Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 8:31 pm

Miranda Kerr Brings Fiance Evan Spiegel Home to Australia

Miranda Kerr Brings Fiance Evan Spiegel Home to Australia

Miranda Kerr is back in her home country of Australia.

The 33-year-old supermodel was spotted touching down at the airport on Thursday (December 29) in Sydney.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miranda Kerr

Her fiance Evan Spiegel was with her on the flight (not pictured).

The couple is reportedly in town to attend her brother Matthew‘s wedding to long-term boyfriend James Wright.

The week before, Miranda celebrated the holidays by making a cute gingerbread house, probably with her son Flynn, who is almost 6.

Check out the Instagram photo she shared below!

A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

Just Jared on Facebook
miranda kerr sydney airport brothers wedding 01
miranda kerr sydney airport brothers wedding 02
miranda kerr sydney airport brothers wedding 03
miranda kerr sydney airport brothers wedding 04
miranda kerr sydney airport brothers wedding 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Evan Spiegel, Miranda Kerr

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher passes away after going into cardiac arrest - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber sued for canceling meet and greet - Gossip Cop
  • Ariana Grande speaks out after being objectified - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana & Mike Shay settle divorce - Radar
  • Johnny Depp is asking ex Amber Heard for money to cover legal fees - Lainey Gossip
  • LeBron James is 2016's Male Athlete of the Year - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here