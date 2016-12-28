Model Izabel Goulart Splashes Around in Her Bikini in St. Barts

Izabel Goulart is having a blast on vacation in St. Barts!

The 32-year-old Victoria’s Secret model was spotted splashing around in her red bikini in the ocean with her boyfriend, German soccer player Kevin Trapp, on Wednesday (December 28) on Flamand’s Beach.

The cute couple spent the Christmas holiday in the tropical locale.

She recently shared an Instagram photo, writing, “Suns out bums out! 🌊☀️🌴 #stbarths #bikinilife #vacation #tanning #summer #vibes #beachbum #BodyByIza.”

