Wed, 28 December 2016 at 11:11 pm

Model Izabel Goulart Splashes Around in Her Bikini in St. Barts

Model Izabel Goulart Splashes Around in Her Bikini in St. Barts

Izabel Goulart is having a blast on vacation in St. Barts!

The 32-year-old Victoria’s Secret model was spotted splashing around in her red bikini in the ocean with her boyfriend, German soccer player Kevin Trapp, on Wednesday (December 28) on Flamand’s Beach.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Izabel Goulart

The cute couple spent the Christmas holiday in the tropical locale.

She recently shared an Instagram photo, writing, “Suns out bums out! 🌊☀️🌴 #stbarths #bikinilife #vacation #tanning #summer #vibes #beachbum #BodyByIza.”

Check out the cheeky pic below!

A photo posted by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on

izabel goulart bikini st barts kevin trapp 01
izabel goulart bikini st barts kevin trapp 02
izabel goulart bikini st barts kevin trapp 03
izabel goulart bikini st barts kevin trapp 04
izabel goulart bikini st barts kevin trapp 05

Photos: INSTAR
