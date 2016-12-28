Nick Cannon Gives Health Update From the Hospital

Nick Cannon is giving fans an update about his health, after being hospitalized for lupus complications.

The 36-year-old America’s Got Talent host took to his Instagram to share a video discussing his status and what he’s been doing.

“I’m still in the hospital, but I’m about to get out of here for real, and I’m letting you know we about to take it to a whole new level. I’ve just been sitting here reflecting and I can’t sit here dormant no more,” he explained.

Nick added, “I’m about to take it to a whole new level, different stratosphere, different mesosphere. I’m sitting here just getting stronger…I want you to go on this journey with me ’cause I appreciate all the love. I didn’t know y’all loved me like that…We all are stronger ’cause we made it through 2016 and we’re gonna keep going.”

Nick also mentioned some upcoming projects including new music, more stand-up comedy, movies and TV shows.

Hear all that Nick had to say in the video below…