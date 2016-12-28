Nick Viall Fell in Love with Multiple Women on 'The Bachelor'

Nick Viall is taking his fourth shot at love on The Bachelor franchise, but this is his first time as the main suitor.

The 36-year-old reality star was the runner-up on two seasons of The Bachelorette and he also appeared on one season of Bachelor in Paradise. Now, he says he fell in love with multiple women during the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

“It’s a weird environment,” Nick told People. “But the only way it works is if you give yourself to the process and allow it to work — because it’s not normal. By doing that, I think you really make yourself vulnerable in opening yourself up emotionally.”

“It’s incredibly tough dating multiple women and trying to have them enjoy the experience,” Nick added. “But at the same time you have to be selfish to try to meet your needs and find someone you’re potentially in love with. Anyone who takes it seriously and wants to make it a genuine experience is going to have their dark moments. And I certainly had mine.”

When asked if he found love, Nick said, “I really grew to care about and admire these women. I can say that I’m very thankful — and very happy.”

The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 2 at 8pm on ABC.