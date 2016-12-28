Paul Simon Breaks Silence on Ex-Wife Carrie Fisher's Death
Paul Simon has paid tribute to his ex-wife Carrie Fisher following her untimely death at the age of 60.
The 75-year-old singer was married to Carrie from 1983 to 1984 and he wrote the song “Hearts and Bones” about their relationship. After their divorce, the exes remained close.
“Yesterday was a horrible day. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It’s too soon,” Paul said in a statement released on his Twitter account.
Paul is currently married to singer-songwriter Edie Brickell. They tied the knot in 1992 and have three children together.
"Yesterday was a horrible day. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It's too soon."
-Paul Simon
— Paul Simon (@PaulSimonMusic) December 28, 2016