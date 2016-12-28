Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez &amp; Drake Cuddle Up in New Instagram Pic!

Jennifer Lopez & Drake Cuddle Up in New Instagram Pic!

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 12:00 pm

Paul Simon Breaks Silence on Ex-Wife Carrie Fisher's Death

Paul Simon Breaks Silence on Ex-Wife Carrie Fisher's Death

Paul Simon has paid tribute to his ex-wife Carrie Fisher following her untimely death at the age of 60.

The 75-year-old singer was married to Carrie from 1983 to 1984 and he wrote the song “Hearts and Bones” about their relationship. After their divorce, the exes remained close.

“Yesterday was a horrible day. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It’s too soon,” Paul said in a statement released on his Twitter account.

Paul is currently married to singer-songwriter Edie Brickell. They tied the knot in 1992 and have three children together.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Ron Galella/WireImage
Posted to: Carrie Fisher, Paul Simon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher passes away after going into cardiac arrest - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber sued for canceling meet and greet - Gossip Cop
  • Ariana Grande speaks out after being objectified - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana & Mike Shay settle divorce - Radar
  • Johnny Depp is asking ex Amber Heard for money to cover legal fees - Lainey Gossip
  • LeBron James is 2016's Male Athlete of the Year - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here