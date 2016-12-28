Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 5:34 pm

Randy Travis Gives Police Officer Special Christmas Surprise!

Randy Travis Gives Police Officer Special Christmas Surprise!

Randy Travis helped make a Christmas wish come true for a police officer in his Texas town.

The 57-year-old country star heard that Officer Keith Bartlett and his family had recently lost everything in a devastating house fire, including his prized guitars, and knew he had to help.

Randy had actually met the officer when he responded to a theft at their Texas ranch a few years earlier.

Along with his wife Mary, Randy decided to purchase a new guitar for Keith and surprised him at his police headquarters on Christmas day.

“I just know how important music is and what therapy it is, especially at a time like this,” Randy‘s wife Mary explained.

Keith added, “Surprised isn’t even the word for it. These are amazing people.”
