Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez &amp; Drake Cuddle Up in New Instagram Pic!

Jennifer Lopez & Drake Cuddle Up in New Instagram Pic!

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 9:17 am

Rihanna Unfollows Jennifer Lopez Amid Drake Romance Rumors

Rihanna Unfollows Jennifer Lopez Amid Drake Romance Rumors

Rihanna has appeared to have unfollowed Jennifer Lopez on Instagram amid the rumors that JLo is dating Drake.

RiRi and Drake have a long history together. Not only have they been an on-and-off couple over the years, they also have topped the charts with some smash hit singles like “Work” and “Too Good.”

PHOTO: See Jennifer Lopez and Drake all snuggled up together!

While they first tried to make it seem like they were just “friends” making music together, Jennifer and Drake seem to be implying there could be more than just a friendship between them!

If you remember, earlier this year Rihanna gifted JLo with a pair of boots and she decided to wear them in the music video for “Ain’t Your Mama” soon after.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Kevin Mazur; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher passes away after going into cardiac arrest - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber sued for canceling meet and greet - Gossip Cop
  • Ariana Grande speaks out after being objectified - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana & Mike Shay settle divorce - Radar
  • Johnny Depp is asking ex Amber Heard for money to cover legal fees - Lainey Gossip
  • LeBron James is 2016's Male Athlete of the Year - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here