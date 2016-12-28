Ryan Phillippe Discusses His Battle with Depression

Ryan Phillippe is back at a high point in his career with the success of his USA series Shooter, recently renewed for season two, and happiness in his personal life.

It wasn’t always easy for the 42-year-old actor though and he’s opening up about his battle with depression when he was younger.

“I’m a lot more at peace than I was when I was younger,” Ryan said in a new interview with People. “I struggled much more with depression when I was in my 20s and 30s. I think the amount of reading that I’ve done, the work on myself and the ways that I’ve found to cope are healthier than when I was younger.”

“I don’t know what that specifically amounts to other than being more careful and considerate about why you make the choices you do or where the feelings you have come from,” he added. “And then ultimately just breathe.”

Ryan is the father of three children – Ava, 17, and Deacon, 13, with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon and Kailani, 5, with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp – and he says his family life has made him happy.

“I am happy,” he said. “It hasn’t always been like that, so I’m hoping to keep it going. And I think from there too, giving back and sharing whatever I can [is important].”

“When you go through dark periods in life or if you’re a person who has struggled with depression as I have throughout my life, to know that that can decrease and that it doesn’t have to be your defining characteristic, that you can find ways to manage and cope and feel better — that’s what I’m referring too,” Ryan added. “There is a sensitivity that will never change and an empathy that will never change but how you deal with those feelings and where you let them take you, that’s an individualistic journey for anyone who struggles.”