Wed, 28 December 2016 at 12:26 am

Scott Eastwood & Charlotte McKinney Work On Their Fit Bodies Together!

Scott Eastwood & Charlotte McKinney Work On Their Fit Bodies Together!

Scott Eastwood promotes his upcoming film Fast 8 while leaving the gym on Monday (December 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 30-year-old actor was joined by his good friend Charlotte McKinney.

The two have been rumored as a couple in the past, but are just friends.

Scott was actually reportedly getting flirty with Hilary Duff the week before while the two were both dining out at Catch LA restaurant.

You can catch Charlotte in the upcoming Crackle movie Mad Families on January 12, and in Baywatch on May 26, 2017. Scott can be seen next in Fast 8 on April 14, 2017.
