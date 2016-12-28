Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 7:35 pm

Scott Eastwood Goes Shirtless in Australia!

Scott Eastwood Goes Shirtless in Australia!

You know it’s a good day when Scott Eastwood hits the beach shirtless.

The 30-year-old actor showed off his killer biceps and six pack while taking a dip in the ocean with friends on Wednesday afternoon (December 28) in Bondi Beach, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Eastwood

Scott and his friends are enjoying the warm weather down under while on vacation during the holidays.

Before jetting off to Australia, Scott was spotted hitting the gym with his good friend Charlotte McKinney earlier this week.

Up next on Scott‘s film slate is The Fate of the Furious which is set to hit theaters in April 2017.
