Selena Gomez Will Be On Paulina Rubio's New Album

Selena Gomez fans will love this news.

The 24-year-old “Good For You” singer will be featured on Latin singer Paulina Rubio‘s upcoming album, out sometime this year.

“It’s truly a warrior, [in the sense that] it has a little of something from each genre, like banda, and pop, collaborations with DJ Snake and Selena Gomez,” Paulina told Vanidades magazine about her new music.

She added about the song with Selena, “I was looking to maintain the key element: for the music to be dance-able.”

