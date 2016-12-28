Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 11:36 pm

Selena Gomez Will Be On Paulina Rubio's New Album

Selena Gomez Will Be On Paulina Rubio's New Album

Selena Gomez fans will love this news.

The 24-year-old “Good For You” singer will be featured on Latin singer Paulina Rubio‘s upcoming album, out sometime this year.

“It’s truly a warrior, [in the sense that] it has a little of something from each genre, like banda, and pop, collaborations with DJ Snake and Selena Gomez,” Paulina told Vanidades magazine about her new music.

She added about the song with Selena, “I was looking to maintain the key element: for the music to be dance-able.”

ARE YOU EXCITED to hear Selena on Paulina’s upcoming track?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Paulina Rubio, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher passes away after going into cardiac arrest - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber sued for canceling meet and greet - Gossip Cop
  • Ariana Grande speaks out after being objectified - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana & Mike Shay settle divorce - Radar
  • Johnny Depp is asking ex Amber Heard for money to cover legal fees - Lainey Gossip
  • LeBron James is 2016's Male Athlete of the Year - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here