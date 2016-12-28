Top Stories
Wed, 28 December 2016 at 11:36 am

Star Wars' John Boyega Shares Touching Tribute for Carrie Fisher

Star Wars' John Boyega Shares Touching Tribute for Carrie Fisher

John Boyega, the star of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is opening up about the death of his co-star Carrie Fisher in a touching new statement.

The 24-year-old actor played the role of Finn in the movie.

“My heart is heavy but I’m grateful that I got to know her. I’ll cherish the memories, conversations and her consistent support. Rest well ❤️,” John posted on Instagram with a cute photo of him and Carrie on the red carpet.

John also shared a photo of him on stage with Carrie at Star Wars Celebration and captioned it with a simple heart emoji.

Make sure to read what Daisy Ridley said in her statement to remember the late great actress.
Photos: WENN
