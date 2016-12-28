Top Stories
Wed, 28 December 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actresses on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actresses on Just Jared in 2016

The women featured on the list of JustJared.com‘s top 25 actresses of 2016 have had amazing years filled with huge movies, award wins, major red carpet moments, and more.

To celebrate the end of the year, we have determined the celebs that our readers are interested in the most and have come up with lists for several categories. We brought you the list of the 25 top music stars earlier today and now we have the top actresses!

All of the rankings that we post in our recaps are based on statistics grabbed from reader interaction via pageviews, comments, and more.

The actresses featured on the list have won Oscars this year (Alicia Vikander) and generated buzz for next year’s awards (Emma Stone), some have had babies (Kerry Washington, Mila Kunis, and Blake Lively), and some have sadly gone through sad break-ups (Amber Heard and Angelina Jolie).

Click through the slideshow to see where the stars ranked on the list this year…

