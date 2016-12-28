Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez & Drake Cuddle Up in New Instagram Pic!

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 1:35 pm

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

2016 was such an amazing year in music and we are counting down the most popular music acts on JustJared.com, as determined by site traffic from our readers.

The artists featured on this year’s list have dropped some amazing new albums (like Beyonce‘s Lemonade and Rihanna‘s Anti), went on massive world tours (like Adele and Justin Bieber), surprised us with the release of new songs (looking at you Taylor Swift and Zayn), and more.

We’ve also seen the loss of stars like the shocking death of Christina Grimmie, which left our readers and fans around the world in mourning.

All of the rankings that we post in our recaps are based on statistics grabbed from reader interaction via pageviews, comments, and more. Our team had no say in the order!

Did your favorite music acts make JustJared.com‘s cut?

Click through the slideshow to see where the stars ranked on the list this year….

Photos: Getty, WENN, AKM-GSI
