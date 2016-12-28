Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Step Out for Date Night
Vanessa Hudgens is joined by longtime boyfriend Austin Butler make their way to dinner on Tuesday night (December 27) at the Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 28-year-old actress looked super stylish in a beige trench coat, turtleneck-dress, and knee-high boots.
Austin showed off his shorter haircut while rocking a tribal-printed dress suit and suit as he stepped out for date night with Vanessa.
Vanessa‘s new show Powerless is set to premiere on February 2 on NBC.
