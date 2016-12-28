VIDEO: Cam Newton Surprises Little Boy in Hospital in Heartwarming Moment

Grab your tissues before watching this video of Cam Newton surprising a little boy in the hospital, because it’s probably going to make you shed a tear.

The 27-year-old Carolina Panthers quarterback showed up to surprise Taylor Deckard, a 10-year-old boy who is battling a sever heart condition.

It was Taylor‘s Christmas wish to meet Cam, his favorite football player, and the wish came true a couple days after the holiday.

Taylor is a huge fan of the Auburn Tigers, the college team that Cam used to play for, and a social media campaign was started to have Cam visit the boy at the hospital in Atlanta. We’re so glad it worked!