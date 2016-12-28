VIDEO: Cam Newton Surprises Little Boy in Hospital in Heartwarming Moment
Grab your tissues before watching this video of Cam Newton surprising a little boy in the hospital, because it’s probably going to make you shed a tear.
The 27-year-old Carolina Panthers quarterback showed up to surprise Taylor Deckard, a 10-year-old boy who is battling a sever heart condition.
It was Taylor‘s Christmas wish to meet Cam, his favorite football player, and the wish came true a couple days after the holiday.
Taylor is a huge fan of the Auburn Tigers, the college team that Cam used to play for, and a social media campaign was started to have Cam visit the boy at the hospital in Atlanta. We’re so glad it worked!
For Taylor Deckard, a 10yo boy battling a severe heart condition, his Christmas wish was to meet @CameronNewton. Today his wish came true. pic.twitter.com/1MNmpdNLk4
— Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) December 28, 2016