Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 3:53 pm

VIDEO: Cam Newton Surprises Little Boy in Hospital in Heartwarming Moment

VIDEO: Cam Newton Surprises Little Boy in Hospital in Heartwarming Moment

Grab your tissues before watching this video of Cam Newton surprising a little boy in the hospital, because it’s probably going to make you shed a tear.

The 27-year-old Carolina Panthers quarterback showed up to surprise Taylor Deckard, a 10-year-old boy who is battling a sever heart condition.

It was Taylor‘s Christmas wish to meet Cam, his favorite football player, and the wish came true a couple days after the holiday.

Taylor is a huge fan of the Auburn Tigers, the college team that Cam used to play for, and a social media campaign was started to have Cam visit the boy at the hospital in Atlanta. We’re so glad it worked!
WENN
