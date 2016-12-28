VIDEO: Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher Once Sang Duet About 'Happy Days'

Hollywood is feeling the immense loss of two legends this week.

A day after Carrie Fisher died from cardiac arrest, her mother Debbie Reynolds passed away after suffering a stroke.

Though the mother-daughter duo have not always seen eye-to-eye over the years, their love has always overcome the bad times.

On Twitter, fans of the Debbie and Carrie have been posting sweet in remembrance tweets, videos, and photos of the two.

One fan found an old video of Debbie and Carrie singing a duet of Barbra Streisand‘s “Happy Days Are Here Again.”

Watch the clip of Debbie and Carrie singing together below.