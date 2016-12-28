Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 9:42 pm

VIDEO: Debbie Reynolds Recalls 'Singin' in the Rain' Role

Debbie Reynolds was a movie icon best known for her role as Kathy Selden in the 1952 classic Singin’ in the Rain.

The late actress, who suddenly passed away from a stroke, opened up about why she loved the film during an interview with American Film Institute a few years back, which you can watch below.

Singin’ in the Rain is generational,” Debbie said. “I think it really relates to young people. They like it because it has life and the story is simple.”

She added, “The character was a lot like me, Debbie, at the time. I was 17. This was a young girl, who wanted to be a dancer and wanted to be in show business. Then she accidentally means a movie star.”

“I was just lucky that they put me in that part that suited me because I didn’t have to be a well-trained actress,” Debbie continued. “When I was 17, I was brand new in the movies. I certainly had no training. If the part is you, and you’re not afraid. And I wasn’t afraid…I felt it was me and I marched straight ahead.”

Watch Debbie talking about Singin’ in the Rain below:


Debbie Reynolds Talks Singin’ in the Rain
Photos: WENN
