VIDEO: Idina Menzel & Nia Long Will Give You All The Feels In New 'Beaches' Extended Trailer

the upcoming Lifetime movie Beaches.

Starring Idina Menzel and Nia Long, the story is a contemporary remake of the 1988 film.

Beaches follows the serendipitous meeting of two young girls on the Venice Boardwalk, who, though worlds apart in lifestyle, embark on unexpected and lifelong friendship.

CC (Menzel) is an aspiring singer trying to make it in Los Angeles until she is discovered by a director who gives her her first big shot.

Hillary (Long) is the daughter of a prominent civil rights lawyer who struggles to find her own destiny. Their friendship—even with its ups and downs—sustains them for decades.

Check out Beaches on Lifetime on Saturday, January 21 at 8/7c!



Lifetime’s Beaches – Extended Trailer