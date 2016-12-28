Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital, Possibly Suffered a Stroke

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on JustJared.com in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 4:16 pm

VIDEO: James McAvoy & Michael Fassbender Hilariously Recreate Fan Art

James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender have been the subject of quite a lot of fan art and now they’re bringing the portraits to life!

While making an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the X-Men co-stars took suggestions from the audience about what they should act out.

The men got some pretty racy suggestions including a scenario where they’re both heading into the same airplane bathroom.

James and Michael settled on a romantic scene, taking a tandem bike ride through the streets of Paris.

See the hilarious results of their photo shoot in the video below…
Photos: YouTube
