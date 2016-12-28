Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez & Drake Cuddle Up in New Instagram Pic!

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 1:55 pm

VIDEO: Marion Cotillard Can't Understand Fast-Talking Irish Guests on 'Graham Norton Show'

Marion Cotillard will be the first to admit that Irish accents are a little tricky to understand!

The 41-year-old Parisian actress was making an appearance on The Graham Norton Show when they realized almost all of the guests, including Michael Fassbender, were Irish expect for her!

After showing a clip of the Olympic medalist O’Donovan brothers, Graham asked Marion if she understood what they were saying.

“Nothing. Not a word. I understood ‘since,’ just that word,” Marion replied with a laugh.

Check out the entire hilarious video below…
