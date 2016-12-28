VIDEO: Queen Latifah Falls Victim to Carjacking in Atlanta

Queen Latifah was the victim of a carjacking in Atlanta, but thankfully she and no one else was injured during the robbery.

The 46-year-old Star actress was not present at the time of the theft. One of her friends was filling up the car at a South Fulton County gas station when thieves drove up in a white BMW and hopped into Latifah‘s car and drove away.

Latifah‘s Mercedes was later recovered at a local apartment complex and the thieves left lemonade and fruit punch bottles behind in the vehicle, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

We’re glad everyone is okay after the scary incident!