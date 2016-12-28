Will Smith Doesn't Mind That Son Jaden Wears Skirts

Will Smith doesn’t mind his son Jaden‘s gender-bending fashion choices.

In a recent interview with BET, the actor explained that he doesn’t try to stop his 18-year-old son from being who he wants to be.

“What I do with my children, that I feel that the greatest gift that I can give my children is the freedom to be who they are,” he explained.

Will added, “Jada and I are very serious about finding what they are, and encouraging them to be what they are because you can never be happy being what you’re not.”

Also pictured: Jaden heading into dinner at Craig’s restaurant with friends on Monday (December 26) in Hollywood, Calif.

