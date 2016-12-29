Top Stories
Thu, 29 December 2016 at 6:10 pm

'America's Got Talent' Holiday Special 2016 - Performers Lineup!

'America's Got Talent' Holiday Special 2016 - Performers Lineup!

NBC is set to re-air the 2016 America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular tonight (December 29) at 8pm, so take a moment to look through all of the performers set to take the stage during the show!

The show’s longtime host Nick Cannon and current judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel will all be on hand for the two-hour special featuring some of the best acts in the history of the series.

Grace VanderWaal, the winner of the most recent season, will be performing as will most of the other top acts of the season. We can’t wait to see what everyone has been up to in the last few months!

Click inside for the full list of performers from the special…

America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular – Performers List

Andra Day
Pentatonix
Penn & Teller
Jackie Evancho – Season 5, Second Place
Terry Fator – Season 2, Winner
Grace VanderWaal – Season 11, Winner
The Clairvoyants – Season 11, Second Place
Jon Dorenbos – Season 11, Third Place
Brian Justin Crum – Season 11, Fourth Place
Sal Valentinetti – Season 11, Fifth Place
Edgar – Season 11, Sixth Place
Ronee Martin – Season 11, Top 8
Calysta Bevier – Season 11
The Regurgitator – Season 10, Fourth Place
Piff the Magic Dragon – Season 10, Top 10
Mat Franco – Season 9, Winner
AcroArmy – Season 9, Third Place
The Sons of Serendup – Season 9, Fourth Place
Olate Dogs – Season 7 Winners
The Silhouettes – Season 6, Second Place
Professor Splash – Season 6
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B, Nick Cannon, Simon Cowell, Television

