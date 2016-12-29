'America's Got Talent' Holiday Special 2016 - Performers Lineup!

NBC is set to re-air the 2016 America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular tonight (December 29) at 8pm, so take a moment to look through all of the performers set to take the stage during the show!

The show’s longtime host Nick Cannon and current judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel will all be on hand for the two-hour special featuring some of the best acts in the history of the series.

Grace VanderWaal, the winner of the most recent season, will be performing as will most of the other top acts of the season. We can’t wait to see what everyone has been up to in the last few months!

Click inside for the full list of performers from the special…

America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular – Performers List

Andra Day

Pentatonix

Penn & Teller

Jackie Evancho – Season 5, Second Place

Terry Fator – Season 2, Winner

Grace VanderWaal – Season 11, Winner

The Clairvoyants – Season 11, Second Place

Jon Dorenbos – Season 11, Third Place

Brian Justin Crum – Season 11, Fourth Place

Sal Valentinetti – Season 11, Fifth Place

Edgar – Season 11, Sixth Place

Ronee Martin – Season 11, Top 8

Calysta Bevier – Season 11

The Regurgitator – Season 10, Fourth Place

Piff the Magic Dragon – Season 10, Top 10

Mat Franco – Season 9, Winner

AcroArmy – Season 9, Third Place

The Sons of Serendup – Season 9, Fourth Place

Olate Dogs – Season 7 Winners

The Silhouettes – Season 6, Second Place

Professor Splash – Season 6