Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 12:52 pm

Ariana Grande, John Stamos, & 'Scream Queens' Cast Send Love to Billie Lourd After Debbie Reynolds' Death

Billie Lourd is getting more love from the cast of Scream Queens.

The 24-year-old actress sadly lost both her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, this week.

Her co-stars Ariana Grande, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Stamos, Niecy Nash, and Glen Powell all took to social media to show their support.

“i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds,” Ariana tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Billie and her entire family during this difficult time.

MORE TO READ: Billie Lourd Says Debbie Reynolds Loved Scream Queens

Click inside to see the cast of Scream Queens tweeting to Billie Lourd…

"Here we are! Sunset and Camden" #singingintherain

A photo posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

What a treasure Debbie Reynolds was. When I first met Billie, I told her that Debbie Reynolds was my first crush. Weird thing to say about someone's grandmother. But "Singin' in the Rain" is one of my all-time favorite movies, the reason I began to tap, and one of the biggest influences pushing me into entertainment. The Powell family and I have attempted the "Good Morning" tap routine (very poorly) in which Debbie radiated that old school, wholesome, optimistic star power that now feels somewhat lost. That light, that beautiful twinkle of the eye that assures a pure heart with a high chance of mischief that made Debbie and Carrie legends will live on through Billie Lourd. This bloodline is blessed with beautiful, courageous women. My heart goes out to the Fisher and the Lourd families.

A photo posted by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) on

β­β£β€β€β€β€β€β€β€β€β€β€β€β£β­ I love you, Bill.

A photo posted by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on

Photos: Fox
Posted to: Abigail Breslin, Ariana Grande, Billie Lourd, Debbie Reynolds, Glen Powell, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Stamos, Lea Michele, Niecy Nash, Scream Queens

