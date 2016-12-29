Ariana Grande, John Stamos, & 'Scream Queens' Cast Send Love to Billie Lourd After Debbie Reynolds' Death

Billie Lourd is getting more love from the cast of Scream Queens.

The 24-year-old actress sadly lost both her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, this week.

Her co-stars Ariana Grande, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Stamos, Niecy Nash, and Glen Powell all took to social media to show their support.

“i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds,” Ariana tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Billie and her entire family during this difficult time.

Click inside to see the cast of Scream Queens tweeting to Billie Lourd…

There are no words. Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support. Please give her space media. Please. Please. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 29, 2016

"Here we are! Sunset and Camden" #singingintherain A photo posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:38pm PST