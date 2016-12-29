Ariana Grande, John Stamos, & 'Scream Queens' Cast Send Love to Billie Lourd After Debbie Reynolds' Death
Billie Lourd is getting more love from the cast of Scream Queens.
The 24-year-old actress sadly lost both her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, this week.
Her co-stars Ariana Grande, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Stamos, Niecy Nash, and Glen Powell all took to social media to show their support.
“i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds,” Ariana tweeted.
Our thoughts are with Billie and her entire family during this difficult time.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 29, 2016
There are no words. Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support. Please give her space media. Please. Please.
— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 29, 2016
What a treasure Debbie Reynolds was. When I first met Billie, I told her that Debbie Reynolds was my first crush. Weird thing to say about someone's grandmother. But "Singin' in the Rain" is one of my all-time favorite movies, the reason I began to tap, and one of the biggest influences pushing me into entertainment. The Powell family and I have attempted the "Good Morning" tap routine (very poorly) in which Debbie radiated that old school, wholesome, optimistic star power that now feels somewhat lost. That light, that beautiful twinkle of the eye that assures a pure heart with a high chance of mischief that made Debbie and Carrie legends will live on through Billie Lourd. This bloodline is blessed with beautiful, courageous women. My heart goes out to the Fisher and the Lourd families.
This is too much.. π #DebbieReynolds pic.twitter.com/Fyoi2kdJki
— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) December 29, 2016