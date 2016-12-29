Ashley Olsen Enjoys Romantic Getaway with Boyfriend Richard Sachs

Ashley Olsen shares a laugh with boyfriend Richard Sachs as they leave the beach late Wednesday afternoon (December 28) in St. Barts.

The 30-year-old fashion designer looked pretty in a cover-up and jeans while her art collector boyfriend stayed cool in a black T shirt and sunglasses.

Ashley and Richard have been enjoying a quiet getaway in the sun for the holidays.

The pair have been spotted lounging out on the beach during the day and grabbing dinner at night.

Ashley and Richard were first spotted together back in November.