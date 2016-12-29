Barbara Tarbuck Dead - 'General Hospital' & 'American Horror Story' Actress Dies at 74

Actress Barbara Tarbuck has sadly passed away at the age of 74.

Barbara was best known as the character Lady Jane Jacks on ABC’s General Hospital for over 10 years, and she recently appeared on FX’s American Horror Story as Jessica Lange’s Mother Superior Claudia.

She also performed on Broadway and in other theater productions.

Barbara died Monday (December 26) at her home in Los Angeles of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, her daughter Jennifer Connolly told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

Our thoughts are with Barbara‘s family and friends during this difficult time.