Top Stories
The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 7:18 pm

Barbara Tarbuck Dead - 'General Hospital' & 'American Horror Story' Actress Dies at 74

Barbara Tarbuck Dead - 'General Hospital' & 'American Horror Story' Actress Dies at 74

Actress Barbara Tarbuck has sadly passed away at the age of 74.

Barbara was best known as the character Lady Jane Jacks on ABC’s General Hospital for over 10 years, and she recently appeared on FX’s American Horror Story as Jessica Lange’s Mother Superior Claudia.

She also performed on Broadway and in other theater productions.

Barbara died Monday (December 26) at her home in Los Angeles of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, her daughter Jennifer Connolly told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

Our thoughts are with Barbara‘s family and friends during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barbara Tarbuck, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
  • http://www.soundcloud.com/cigo8179 eternalfratboy

    Rip

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here