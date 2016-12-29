Bella Thorne Debuts Dark Blue Hair: 'I Feel Like a New Person'

Bella Thorne has debuted a very different look for the new year – she has dyed her hair blue!

The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress put her new hair color on display for a night on the town with friend Keke Palmer on Wednesday (December 28) at Thank Tank Gallery in downtown Los Angeles.

Bella took to Snapchat earlier in the evening to show her fans the process of dyeing her hair, which was done by her older sister Dani.

“I literally feel like a new person,” Bella said when her new color was complete.

