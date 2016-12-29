Billie Lourd's Stepfather Bruce Bozzi Shares Sweet Message After Her Double Loss

Billie Lourd‘s friends and family continue to rally around her after the loss of first her mother Carrie Fisher and now her grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

The 24-year-old actress’ Scream Queen co-stars have sent out sweet messages to support her as her rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner has been by her side.

Billie‘s stepfather Bruce Bozzi has taken to Instagram to share his love and support for his stepdaughter during this difficult time.

Billie‘s father Bryan Lourd and her late mother were together from 1991 to 1994 before splitting.

Bryan and Bruce married in New York City earlier this year.

“@praisethelourd it’s an honor to be your Stepfather. This day, your NYU grad day we had so much fun! Yankee Stadium your mom and I laughed our asses off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other – no less when we all fell asleep the night before in the smaller ceremony because it was so boring. Every time Carrie looked at me she said ” how are you still awake”! Your grandmother with our sweet Ava was the kindest most loving. So…as Carrie said to me years ago ” I’m a good stepmother” I promise I will always be & the strength of these women live so vibrantly in you. I’ve been lucky enough to see this for a decade! Many decades to come…..heaven just got a shit load more fun!!!! I love you @praisethelourd xo Bru Thursday 12/29/16″ Bryan captioned the below pic.