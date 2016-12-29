Top Stories
The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 8:42 pm

Billie Lourd's Stepfather Bruce Bozzi Shares Sweet Message After Her Double Loss

Billie Lourd's Stepfather Bruce Bozzi Shares Sweet Message After Her Double Loss

Billie Lourd‘s friends and family continue to rally around her after the loss of first her mother Carrie Fisher and now her grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

The 24-year-old actress’ Scream Queen co-stars have sent out sweet messages to support her as her rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner has been by her side.

Billie‘s stepfather Bruce Bozzi has taken to Instagram to share his love and support for his stepdaughter during this difficult time.

Billie‘s father Bryan Lourd and her late mother were together from 1991 to 1994 before splitting.

Bryan and Bruce married in New York City earlier this year.

Click inside to read Bruce’s message to stepdaughter Billie…

“@praisethelourd it’s an honor to be your Stepfather. This day, your NYU grad day we had so much fun! Yankee Stadium your mom and I laughed our asses off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other – no less when we all fell asleep the night before in the smaller ceremony because it was so boring. Every time Carrie looked at me she said ” how are you still awake”! Your grandmother with our sweet Ava was the kindest most loving. So…as Carrie said to me years ago ” I’m a good stepmother” I promise I will always be & the strength of these women live so vibrantly in you. I’ve been lucky enough to see this for a decade! Many decades to come…..heaven just got a shit load more fun!!!! I love you @praisethelourd xo Bru Thursday 12/29/16″ Bryan captioned the below pic.

A photo posted by Bruce Bozzi (@brucebozzi) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: Billie Lourd, Bruce Bozzi, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here