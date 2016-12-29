Top Stories
Thu, 29 December 2016 at 10:07 am

Bradley Cooper Goes On Bike Ride for His Daily Workout

Bradley Cooper is keeping his body in great shape these days thanks to constant workouts!

The 41-year-old actor was spotted going for a bike ride to change up his daily routine on Wednesday afternoon (December 28) in Brentwood, Calif.

Bradley was spotted taking a jog on the beach with his trainer the day before.

In the new year, Bradley is going to start filming the upcoming movie musical A Star is Born alongside Lady Gaga. He’s also going to become a dad for the first time!

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Bradley Cooper

