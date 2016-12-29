Top Stories
Thu, 29 December 2016 at 7:16 pm

Bradley Cooper Works on His Serve on the Tennis Court

Bradley Cooper Works on His Serve on the Tennis Court

Bradley Cooper is making sure he won’t get a dad bod anytime soon!

The 41-year-old actor showed off his buff biceps as he got in an early morning tennis match on Thursday (December 29) in Brentwood, Calif.

The day before, Bradley was spotted on a bike ride after going on a run on the beach earlier this week.

It was recently announced that Bradley and his longtime love Irina Shayk will welcome a baby in 2017.

Before the holidays, it was reported that the couple know the sex of their baby are working on picking out baby names!

10+ pictures inside of Bradley Cooper hitting up the tennis court…
