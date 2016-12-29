Top Stories
The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 8:07 pm

Bristol Palin Blasts 'Sissies' Elton John & Celine Dion for Refusing to Perform at Donald Trump's Inauguration

Bristol Palin has a lot to say about the musicians who are refusing to perform at president-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration.

The 26-year-old daughter of the former governor of Alaska took to her blog to call out the “sissies” who are refusing to perform at the event in January.

“Trump’s inauguration team sought out some of the world’s greatest musicians, but nearly all of them have refused for fear of backlash or to stand against him politically,” Bristol wrote.

Bristol then went on to name the performers who are refusing to perform, starting off with Elton John and Celine Dion.

“Isn’t it amazing how ‘not cool’ it is to be conservative in the public eye? Either Hollywood is that far off – or we have so many sissies we have in the spot light too scared to stand for what they believe in!” Bristol continued.

Others musicians Bristol called out in her post included Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, and Aretha Franklin.

Bristol ended her post by praising Jackie Evancho – who will perform at the inauguration – by saying, “These A-listers declining the invitation has opened up a chance for someone who really needs it.”
