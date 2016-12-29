Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds' Upcoming HBO Documentary 'Bright Lights' Is A 'Love Story'

Legendary mother-daughter duo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher were working on an HBO documentary about their relationship before they both suddenly passed this week.

It is titled Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds and will chronicle their amazing bond throughout six decades in the spotlight.

“It’s a love story,” HBO Documentary Films president, Sheila Nevins, told Variety. “Carrie wanted to make Bright Lights for Debbie and Debbie wanted to make it for Carrie.”

She continued, “If this was a Hollywood script, no one would believe it. They just loved each other so much. The bond was just unbreakable.”

Most of the footage was shot a year ago, and a premiere date has not been announced yet.

Our thoughts remain with their entire family right now.