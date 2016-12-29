Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 3:33 pm

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds' Upcoming HBO Documentary 'Bright Lights' Is A 'Love Story'

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds' Upcoming HBO Documentary 'Bright Lights' Is A 'Love Story'

Legendary mother-daughter duo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher were working on an HBO documentary about their relationship before they both suddenly passed this week.

It is titled Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds and will chronicle their amazing bond throughout six decades in the spotlight.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Fisher

“It’s a love story,” HBO Documentary Films president, Sheila Nevins, told Variety. “Carrie wanted to make Bright Lights for Debbie and Debbie wanted to make it for Carrie.”

She continued, “If this was a Hollywood script, no one would believe it. They just loved each other so much. The bond was just unbreakable.”

Most of the footage was shot a year ago, and a premiere date has not been announced yet.

Our thoughts remain with their entire family right now.
Just Jared on Facebook
debbie reynolds with carrie now death 01
debbie reynolds with carrie now death 02
debbie reynolds with carrie now death 03
debbie reynolds with carrie now death 04
debbie reynolds with carrie now death 05

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here