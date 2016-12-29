Carrie Fisher's Autopsy Reportedly on Hold While Family Makes Decisions

The family of Carrie Fisher is currently in talks about autopsy arrangements for the late actress.

After the tragic loss of both Carrie and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, within one day of each other this past week, their family is understandably shook and unsure about how to proceed.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Fisher

When Carrie passed away, the L.A. County Coroner reportedly contacted her daughter, Billie Lourd, for permission to conduct an autopsy. Billie then referred the Coroner to her dad, Bryan, TMZ reports.

The specifics of why the family expressed concern about moving forward are not yet known.

The Coroner is also waiting to learn more about Carrie‘s medical history as well as exactly what happened on the United flight before she suffered cardiac arrest.