Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Debbie Reynolds is 'With Carrie Now,' Son Todd Fisher Says

Debbie Reynolds is 'With Carrie Now,' Son Todd Fisher Says

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 2:43 am

Carrie Fisher's Dog Gary Posts on Instagram: 'I Miss Her'

Carrie Fisher's Dog Gary Posts on Instagram: 'I Miss Her'

It seems Carrie Fisher‘s beloved French bulldog, Gary the Dog, is still active on social media.

The person behind the account, which boasts over 100K followers, posted something new on Instagram after her and her mother Debbie Reynolds‘ deaths.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Fisher

“I miss her soooo much, she was the BEST mOm eVeR!! I ❤️u and Ms. Debbie too. 🐶😞😪 #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #garyissad,” the account wrote, along with a photo of Carrie‘s fan-made Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Carrie often brought Gary along to different events, including the Star Wars: The Force Awakens London premiere.

“My mother says Gary is a hooligan,” Carrie once told the Herald-Tribune. “Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”

Although it’s still unclear who runs the accounts, Gary the Dog also posted on Twitter.

Carrie passed away from cardiac arrest one day before her mother Debbie died of a stroke.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Carrie Fisher, Celebrity Pets

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Notification

    Poor Gary, animals grieve just as humans do.

    RIP Carrie and Debbie

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here