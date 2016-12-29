Carrie Fisher's Dog Gary Posts on Instagram: 'I Miss Her'

It seems Carrie Fisher‘s beloved French bulldog, Gary the Dog, is still active on social media.

The person behind the account, which boasts over 100K followers, posted something new on Instagram after her and her mother Debbie Reynolds‘ deaths.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Fisher

“I miss her soooo much, she was the BEST mOm eVeR!! I ❤️u and Ms. Debbie too. 🐶😞😪 #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #garyissad,” the account wrote, along with a photo of Carrie‘s fan-made Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Carrie often brought Gary along to different events, including the Star Wars: The Force Awakens London premiere.

“My mother says Gary is a hooligan,” Carrie once told the Herald-Tribune. “Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”

Although it’s still unclear who runs the accounts, Gary the Dog also posted on Twitter.

Carrie passed away from cardiac arrest one day before her mother Debbie died of a stroke.