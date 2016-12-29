Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 2:31 pm

Charlie Sheen Asks God to Take Donald Trump Next

Charlie Sheen Asks God to Take Donald Trump Next

Charlie Sheen sent out a controversial tweet last night, asking god to take Donald Trump “next” amid all of the celebrity deaths this week.

The 51-year-old actor’s tweet came right after the death of Debbie Reynolds was announced, one day after the actress’ daughter Carrie Fisher died.

After getting some backlash for wishing death on the President-elect, Charlie took to Twitter to explain his tweet.

Click inside to read what Charlie Sheen said in his explanation…

“The media’s reaction to last night’s tweet, is inanely emblematic of the panoramic timorousness, draped vastly and wantonly, across any and all expressions of hope or joy, that we now dare to publish or impart. Oh, and by the way, I was talking to God, not you,” Charlie wrote.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Charlie Sheen, Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here