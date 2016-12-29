Charlie Sheen Asks God to Take Donald Trump Next

Charlie Sheen sent out a controversial tweet last night, asking god to take Donald Trump “next” amid all of the celebrity deaths this week.

The 51-year-old actor’s tweet came right after the death of Debbie Reynolds was announced, one day after the actress’ daughter Carrie Fisher died.

After getting some backlash for wishing death on the President-elect, Charlie took to Twitter to explain his tweet.

Click inside to read what Charlie Sheen said in his explanation…

“The media’s reaction to last night’s tweet, is inanely emblematic of the panoramic timorousness, draped vastly and wantonly, across any and all expressions of hope or joy, that we now dare to publish or impart. Oh, and by the way, I was talking to God, not you,” Charlie wrote.