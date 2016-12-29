Top Stories
The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 8:40 pm

Conor Kennedy Arrested After Bar Fight in Aspen

Conor Kennedy has been arrested, E! News confirms.

The 22-year-old grandson of former president Robert F. Kennedy and ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift was reportedly involved in a fight outside a nightclub on Thursday (December 29) in Aspen, Colo.

According to authorities, he was arrested on local charges of disorderly conduct.

“At about 1:40 a.m. Aspen PD officers were dispatched to Bootsy Bellows … for a report of a person who was refusing to leave the premises,” Aspen Assistant Chief Bill Linn said in a press release. “While officers were on scene dealing with that situation, they witnessed a fight occurring on the street in front of the bar. Officers tried to separate the two men, who were ‘rolling around on the ground.’”

Conor reportedly “fell into a snowbank” after an officer attempted to break up the fight.

Witnesses reportedly saw “[Conor] throwing approximately four or five punches to the head of the other party. [Conor] was … issued a court summons for Feb. 22, 2017, at 9 a.m. He was released without bond.”

Conor allegedly apologized to the officer after he was arrested, telling the officer, ‘He called my friend the f-word.’”

He could possibly face up to a year in jail and up to a $2,650 fine for said charges.
Photos: WENN
