Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 3:06 pm

Ellen Pompeo Introduces Son Eli Christopher - See a Photo!

Ellen Pompeo Introduces Son Eli Christopher - See a Photo!

Ellen Pompeo has shared the first photo of her son Eli Christopher!

The 47-year-old actress and her husband Chris Ivery recently welcomed the child into the world, but no details about the birth have been released yet.

“❤️Eli Christopher❤️ Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I’ve got a new guy,” Ellen captioned the below photo of her hubby snuggling with their baby boy.

Ellen and Chris are also the parents to two daughters. She gave birth to Stella, 7, in 2009 and welcomed Sienna, 2, via surrogate in 2014.

A photo posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Chris Ivery, Eli Ivery, Ellen Pompeo

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here