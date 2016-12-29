Ellen Pompeo Introduces Son Eli Christopher - See a Photo!

Ellen Pompeo has shared the first photo of her son Eli Christopher!

The 47-year-old actress and her husband Chris Ivery recently welcomed the child into the world, but no details about the birth have been released yet.

“❤️Eli Christopher❤️ Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I’ve got a new guy,” Ellen captioned the below photo of her hubby snuggling with their baby boy.

Ellen and Chris are also the parents to two daughters. She gave birth to Stella, 7, in 2009 and welcomed Sienna, 2, via surrogate in 2014.