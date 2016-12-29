Ellen Pompeo Welcomes Third Child with Husband Chris Ivery!

Ellen Pompeo and her husband Chris Ivery are parents again!

The 47-year-old actress recently welcomed her third child into the world. It is believed that the baby was born via surrogate, but that detail has not yet been confirmed.

“Family and baby are all doing great,” Ellen‘s rep told Us Weekly. The family was spotted out together on Wednesday (December 28).

Ellen and Chris are already the parents of two daughters – Stella, 7, and Sienna, 2. She gave birth to Stella in 2009 and welcomed Sienna via surrogate in 2014.

Congratulations to the happy family on the exciting news!