Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

The 25 Most Popular Actresses on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actresses on Just Jared in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 12:22 am

Emily Ratajkowski Strips Down in The Bathtub to Celebrate 10 Million Followers!

Emily Ratajkowski Strips Down in The Bathtub to Celebrate 10 Million Followers!

Emily Ratajkowski is celebrating a major social media milestone!

The 25-year-old model and actress just passed 10 million Instagram followers and is celebrating in a very sexy way.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

Emily hopped in the tub to share a cute pic of herself wearing glasses – and nothing else – to thank fans for all the love and support.

Emily – who is extremely comfortable with her body – has always been a strong advocate for women embracing their bodies and sexuality.

Dork in the tub 🛀🏼smiling because there are 10 million of you all! Thank you thank you 💛

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN, Instagram
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Carrie Fisher passes away after going into cardiac arrest - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber sued for canceling meet and greet - Gossip Cop
  • Ariana Grande speaks out after being objectified - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana & Mike Shay settle divorce - Radar
  • Johnny Depp is asking ex Amber Heard for money to cover legal fees - Lainey Gossip
  • LeBron James is 2016's Male Athlete of the Year - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here