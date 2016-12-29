Thu, 29 December 2016 at 12:22 am
Emily Ratajkowski Strips Down in The Bathtub to Celebrate 10 Million Followers!
Emily Ratajkowski is celebrating a major social media milestone!
The 25-year-old model and actress just passed 10 million Instagram followers and is celebrating in a very sexy way.
Emily hopped in the tub to share a cute pic of herself wearing glasses – and nothing else – to thank fans for all the love and support.
Emily – who is extremely comfortable with her body – has always been a strong advocate for women embracing their bodies and sexuality.
