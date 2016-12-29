Evan Ross Shares Adorable Pic of Daughter Jagger!

Evan Ross shared a super cute pic of his daughter over the holidays!

The 28-year-old actor and singer took to Instagram to share a pic of his one-year-old daughter Jagger Snow all dressed up for the holidays.

“Auntie Tracee @traceeellisross worked for 20 minutes to get this photo. #merryxmas from baby jagger,” Evan captioned the below pic of Jagger all dressed up by his big sis Tracee Ellis Ross.

A photo posted by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on Dec 27, 2016 at 8:49am PST

Also pictured inside: Ashlee Simpson leaving the gym early Wednesday morning (December 28) in Studio City, Calif.