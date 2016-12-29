Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds is 'With Carrie Now,' Son Todd Fisher Says

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 5:00 am

Evan Ross Shares Adorable Pic of Daughter Jagger!

Evan Ross shared a super cute pic of his daughter over the holidays!

The 28-year-old actor and singer took to Instagram to share a pic of his one-year-old daughter Jagger Snow all dressed up for the holidays.

“Auntie Tracee @traceeellisross worked for 20 minutes to get this photo. #merryxmas from baby jagger,” Evan captioned the below pic of Jagger all dressed up by his big sis Tracee Ellis Ross.

Also pictured inside: Ashlee Simpson leaving the gym early Wednesday morning (December 28) in Studio City, Calif.
