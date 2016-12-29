Garrett Hedlund is All Smiles Arriving at LAX
Garrett Hedlund looks cool as he arrives at LAX airport on Wednesday afternoon (December 28) in Los Angeles.
The 32-year-old actor rocked a full beard and sunglasses as he got ready to board his flight out of town.
For the past few months, Garrett has been busy filming his upcoming project Mudbound.
Garrett co-stars in the film alongside Carey Mulligan, Mary J. Blige, and Jason Clarke.
Mudbound is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next month.
