Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 3:21 pm

Halle Berry's Divorce from Olivier Martinez Has Been Finalized

Halle Berry's Divorce from Olivier Martinez Has Been Finalized
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez are officially divorced. Find out who got to be the petitioner – TMZ
  • Get the details on Rob Kardashian‘s medical crisis – Radar
  • These were the 25 top stories on JJJ this year – Just Jared Jr
  • Burke Ramsey is suing CBS for a huge amount – DListed
  • Emily Ratajkowski strips down to celebrate 10 million Instagram followers – Hollywood Tuna
  • Historians imagine what Paris sounded like in the 18th century – Towleroad
  • These celebs really don’t like taking selfies – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Halle Berry, Newsies, Olivier Martinez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here