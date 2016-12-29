VIDEO: Jay Pharoah Freestyles to Eminem, Jay-Z, & More, Calls Out Shia LaBeouf

Jay Pharoah is giving Shia LaBeouf a run for his money in this new freestyling video!

The 29-year-old actor and SNL alum showed off his rapping skills during an interview on DJ Whoo Kid’s Whoolywood Shuffle show on Shade 45 on Thursday (December 29).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jay Pharoah

“Shia LaBeouf has some competition,” Jay says, referring to Shia‘s recent freestyle videos that have been making headlines. “Shout-out to Shia LaBeouf man, I’ve seen that s–t.”

In the video, Jay freestyles to beats from Eminem, Jay-Z, The Weeknd, and more.

He goes on to talk about his career as well as how pumped he was when his Eddie Murphy started following him on social media – Eddie even made him cry tears of happiness once!

Watch below to find out more.



Jay Pharoah Freestyles as Eminem, Jay Z, The Weeknd and More (Video)