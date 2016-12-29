Top Stories
Thu, 29 December 2016 at 7:57 pm

VIDEO: Jay Pharoah Freestyles to Eminem, Jay-Z, & More, Calls Out Shia LaBeouf

VIDEO: Jay Pharoah Freestyles to Eminem, Jay-Z, & More, Calls Out Shia LaBeouf

Jay Pharoah is giving Shia LaBeouf a run for his money in this new freestyling video!

The 29-year-old actor and SNL alum showed off his rapping skills during an interview on DJ Whoo Kid’s Whoolywood Shuffle show on Shade 45 on Thursday (December 29).

Shia LaBeouf has some competition,” Jay says, referring to Shia‘s recent freestyle videos that have been making headlines. “Shout-out to Shia LaBeouf man, I’ve seen that s–t.”

In the video, Jay freestyles to beats from Eminem, Jay-Z, The Weeknd, and more.

He goes on to talk about his career as well as how pumped he was when his Eddie Murphy started following him on social media – Eddie even made him cry tears of happiness once!

Watch below to find out more.


Jay Pharoah Freestyles as Eminem, Jay Z, The Weeknd and More (Video)
Credit: Apega; Photos: WENN
WENN
