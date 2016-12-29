Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Debbie Reynolds is 'With Carrie Now,' Son Todd Fisher Says

Debbie Reynolds is 'With Carrie Now,' Son Todd Fisher Says

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 8:00 am

Jessica Alba Shares Cute Pic of Daughters Honor & Haven on Vacation!

Jessica Alba Shares Cute Pic of Daughters Honor & Haven on Vacation!

Jessica Alba has her hands full as she does some shopping on Wednesday afternoon (December 28) in Hawaii.

The 35-year-old actress looked cute in a fedora and rose gold sunglasses as she ran errands while on vacation.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

Later that day, Jessica took to Instagram to share a pic of her two girls Honor, 8, and Haven, 5, while on vacation.

“The monkeys -love them so much #familyvacay,” Jessica captioned the below pic.

A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

10+ pictures inside of Jessica Alba shopping in Hawaii…
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica alba shares cute pic of daughters honor haven 01
jessica alba shares cute pic of daughters honor haven 02
jessica alba shares cute pic of daughters honor haven 03
jessica alba shares cute pic of daughters honor haven 04
jessica alba shares cute pic of daughters honor haven 05
jessica alba shares cute pic of daughters honor haven 06
jessica alba shares cute pic of daughters honor haven 07
jessica alba shares cute pic of daughters honor haven 08
jessica alba shares cute pic of daughters honor haven 09
jessica alba shares cute pic of daughters honor haven 10
jessica alba shares cute pic of daughters honor haven 11

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Haven Warren, Honor Warren, Jessica Alba

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here