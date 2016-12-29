Thu, 29 December 2016 at 8:00 am
Jessica Alba Shares Cute Pic of Daughters Honor & Haven on Vacation!
Jessica Alba has her hands full as she does some shopping on Wednesday afternoon (December 28) in Hawaii.
The 35-year-old actress looked cute in a fedora and rose gold sunglasses as she ran errands while on vacation.
Later that day, Jessica took to Instagram to share a pic of her two girls Honor, 8, and Haven, 5, while on vacation.
“The monkeys -love them so much #familyvacay,” Jessica captioned the below pic.
