The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 5:48 pm

Kate Winslet Writes Touching Tribute for the Late Alan Rickman

Kate Winslet is paying tribute to her late friend Alan Rickman in a moving piece she wrote for the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly.

The actors starred together in films like Sense and Sensibility in 1995 and A Little Chaos in 2015. Alan died in January 2016 at the age of 69 following a battle with cancer.

“He was always a great big softy. If there was one word I could use to really describe Al, it would be kind. He was so kind,” Kate wrote.

Click inside to read what she said about him always paying the restaurant check…

“At Al’s memorial, Juliet Stevenson told the story of how whenever Al would go out to supper and anyone else would try and pay, he would somehow have phoned ahead or slipped his credit card ahead of the meal so no one even got a look at the check,” she added. “He’d just say, ‘I’ve got two words for you: Harry Potter.’ And he became known for doing that.”
Photos: Getty
