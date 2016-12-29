Keion Carpenter Dead - NFL Player Dies at 39 in Freak Accident While Playing With Son

NFL star Keion Carpenter has tragically passed away in a freak accident at the age of 39.

The former Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills player died on Thursday (December 29) while playing with his son during a family vacation in Miami, Fla.

Keion and his son were “running to the car when [Keion] slipped, fell, hit his head, and slipped into a coma,” his cousin Jamila Smith told the Baltimore Sun. “It was just a freak accident. He was always healthy; he went to the doctor, ate well and worked out.”

Keion passed away at Jackson South Community Hospital after being in a coma for 24 hours.

The athlete spent seven seasons with the Bills and Falsons, starting his career in 1999.

Keion is survived by his wife, Tonia, and four children, Kylie, Kennedy, Kierra, and Kymiah.

We send our thoughts and condolences to his loved ones during this extremely difficult time.