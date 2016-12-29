LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian Jet Off to Colorado

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian rock matching sunglasses as they arrive at LAX airport on Wednesday afternoon (December 28) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old country singer and her husband were joined by Eddie‘s two sons Mason, 13, and Jake, 9, (not pictured) for a flight out of town to Colorado.

The day before, LeAnn took to Instagram to share a video of herself working off her holiday cookies.

