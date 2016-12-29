LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian Jet Off to Colorado
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian rock matching sunglasses as they arrive at LAX airport on Wednesday afternoon (December 28) in Los Angeles.
The 34-year-old country singer and her husband were joined by Eddie‘s two sons Mason, 13, and Jake, 9, (not pictured) for a flight out of town to Colorado.
The day before, LeAnn took to Instagram to share a video of herself working off her holiday cookies.
The holiday food was AMAZING! Now it's time to burn it off 😊 Happy #tighttushtuesday Find yourself a #trx and go for it! Make sure to squeeze the booty at the top. It's a great ab and hamstring move too. 10x each leg #ttt #tush #bum #butt #tuesday #fitfam #fitness #workout #workoutoftheday #workoutmotivation @pg13fit
